Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

