Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $15.63 Million in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 448,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Cray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRAY. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Cray by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 329,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cray during the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its holdings in shares of Cray by 68.6% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 16,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cray by 20.0% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cray during the second quarter worth about $764,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cray alerts:

NASDAQ:CRAY opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.83. Cray Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Cray Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRAY shares. TheStreet downgraded Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.