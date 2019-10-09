Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $16.28 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 910,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 46.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 147,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 398.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 134.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 78.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,954,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 41,770 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $748,518.40. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $67,733.18. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.