Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

JPS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,228. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

