Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.06

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $15.33. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.