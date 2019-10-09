NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up to $103.75

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.29, but opened at $103.75. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $105.96, with a volume of 2,102,538 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 21,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,472 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.