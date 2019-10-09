O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Apache comprises about 1.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apache by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 196.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 569.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 228,284 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at $15,919,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:APA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 321,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,385. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

