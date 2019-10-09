Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.82

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $16.85. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $138.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.