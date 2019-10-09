Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.96. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 11,903,920 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on OAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $997.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,716.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 196,328 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

