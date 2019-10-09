Observer (OBSR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $904.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $904.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

