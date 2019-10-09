Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

OXY traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 378,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,080. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268,067 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

