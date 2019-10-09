ODEM (ODE) One Day Volume Hits $298,113.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $21.21 million and $298,113.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.01060940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,308,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

