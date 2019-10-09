OKB (OKB) One Day Volume Hits $79.92 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00027030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market cap of $46.29 million and $79.92 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038209 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.15 or 0.06180691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001061 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016628 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.