Old North State Trust LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,319 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Old North State Trust LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,948.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 261,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $50.67.

