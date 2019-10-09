Old North State Trust LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

