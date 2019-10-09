Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,041,000 after buying an additional 162,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,353,000 after buying an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. 929,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,488. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5523 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

