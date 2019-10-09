Old North State Trust LLC Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,224,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,636 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,435,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.53. 140,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,308. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $124.93 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.38.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.