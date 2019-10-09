Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Cap of $743,637.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Omni has a market cap of $743,637.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00015464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. In the last week, Omni has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,661 coins and its circulating supply is 562,345 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

