OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $3.00. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

