Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.80. 12,443,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924,642. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

