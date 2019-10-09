Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $3.13 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

