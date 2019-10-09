Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 130.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.