OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.31. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at $58,546,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 23,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,482,385.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,299,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,332 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,838. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

