OST Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. OST has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $2.36 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, OKEx and Coinsuper. In the last week, OST has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00201577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.01028144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00089956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,625,134 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.