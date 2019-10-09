Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 12,094 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

