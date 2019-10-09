Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,459,375. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

