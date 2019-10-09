Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 379 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,648,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,811,000 after buying an additional 386,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,753,000 after buying an additional 431,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,994,000 after buying an additional 1,732,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,691,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,873,000 after buying an additional 155,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.