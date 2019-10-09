Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Packaging Corp Of America posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,241,000 after buying an additional 389,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,418,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after buying an additional 2,150,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,922,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. 697,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

