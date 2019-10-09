Packer & Co Ltd Sells 137,264 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Packer & Co Ltd lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 137,264 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.6% of Packer & Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2,614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after buying an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after buying an additional 427,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.81. 30,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $138.38 and a 12-month high of $234.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.