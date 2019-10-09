PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW):

10/8/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

10/4/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2019 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

9/25/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

9/12/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2019 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/23/2019 – PacWest Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

PACW opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,010,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.