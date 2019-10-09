Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,068 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 14.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,854,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pure Storage by 60.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,961,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,451 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 117.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,431 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 700.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,605,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,201 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.75. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $177,661.00. Insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $527,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cross Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

