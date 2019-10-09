Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1,151.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $374.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

