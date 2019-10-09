Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AZZ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $948.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AZZ had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

