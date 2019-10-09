Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 15,093 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Ducommun worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $27,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

