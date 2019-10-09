Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of NetGear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetGear in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price objective on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $388,313.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,415.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $115,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,597. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

