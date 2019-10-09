Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $186.99. 860,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,945. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $198.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $191.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

