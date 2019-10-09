Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 7,837 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7,809.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

