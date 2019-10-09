Parkside Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 3,832,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,310,000 after purchasing an additional 798,342 shares during the period. AI Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 130,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$40.11 on Wednesday. 9,436,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

