Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 27,050 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 14.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,898 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,573,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. 483,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $168.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.