Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.29

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $15.36. Pason Systems shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 189,273 shares.

PSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 84.81%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 4,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at C$354,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,423.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

