PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $152,068.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $938,931.00 and $152,068.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,882,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

