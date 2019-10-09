Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 73,795 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 1,292,393 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

