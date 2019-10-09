Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 109,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.83. 1,745,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $161.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

