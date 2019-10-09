Pennsylvania Trust Co Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,433. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,115. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

