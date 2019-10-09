Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 102,700 shares during the period. Perficient comprises approximately 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Perficient worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $8,852,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Perficient by 72.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 205,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $176,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $921,498.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

PRFT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $37.41. 20,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

