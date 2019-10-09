Perlin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.24 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Perlin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $4.90 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,312,530 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

