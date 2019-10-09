PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives $17.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

PHAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,753. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,447.33% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

