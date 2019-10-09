Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

