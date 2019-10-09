Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Wednesday. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 12 month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 379 ($4.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.81.

In related news, insider Quentin Spicer acquired 8,400 shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,864 ($32,489.22).

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

