Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 5.7%

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.14, approximately 183,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 300,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. William Blair started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,380,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

